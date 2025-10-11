Brucke Financial Inc. Acquires 93 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Brucke Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in RTX by 18.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth $222,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in RTX by 93.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $170.85. The firm has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average is $144.95.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.