Monument Capital Management Has $367,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,689,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,588,195,000 after purchasing an additional 267,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,558,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,236,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,853,000 after buying an additional 141,657 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $724,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,661,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,086,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,326.75. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $86,280.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,641.05. The trade was a 0.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $401,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $175.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.96. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 132.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.23.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

