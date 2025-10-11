Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $117.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $119.06.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

