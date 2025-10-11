Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

GE stock opened at $291.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $307.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average of $247.10.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

