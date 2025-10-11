Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,931 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,043,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,148,000 after buying an additional 319,087 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,193,000 after buying an additional 1,727,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,594,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,104,000 after buying an additional 700,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,230,000 after buying an additional 897,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.91.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

