DSM Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $459.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $476.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.48 and a 200 day moving average of $414.73. The firm has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.