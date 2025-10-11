West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

