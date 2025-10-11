Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.11.

Read Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $269.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.23 and a 52 week high of $287.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.