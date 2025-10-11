Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 18,763 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.08% of Intuit worth $182,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of INTU opened at $641.79 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $178.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $693.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

