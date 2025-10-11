Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $394.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $410.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

