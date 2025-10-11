JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $127,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

