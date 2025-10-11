PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Bought by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for about 1.8% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 15.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,281 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 62.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 51.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 28.8% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,525 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Trading Down 2.3%

PCAR opened at $93.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $95.55. PACCAR Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial set a $97.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

