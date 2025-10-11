Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $2.50 Million Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Snap-On comprises 1.3% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-On Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $327.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.79. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-On presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

