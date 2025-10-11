VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Has $615,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. reduced its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.