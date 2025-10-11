JNBA Financial Advisors Has $8.58 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,395,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

