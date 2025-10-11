JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

