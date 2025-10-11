JNBA Financial Advisors Has $2.75 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $660,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

