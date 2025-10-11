JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 460 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,933,000 after acquiring an additional 116,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,504,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 922,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 876,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,997,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,874,000 after buying an additional 163,256 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.00.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

