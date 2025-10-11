iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 512.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $105.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

