Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 227,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,484,000 after purchasing an additional 226,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,903,000 after purchasing an additional 148,762 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,108,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 152,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,822,000 after acquiring an additional 90,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,012,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.00.

NYSE TYL opened at $503.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $548.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.56 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156,479.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,487.60. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $11,148,043. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

