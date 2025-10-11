PDS Planning Inc Buys 420 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Danaher by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Danaher by 20,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.60.

Shares of DHR opened at $202.53 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

