Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,328,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,958,000 after buying an additional 110,735 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,001,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,529 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of ON stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

