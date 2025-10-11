Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 823,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,585,000 after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 29.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,193,000 after acquiring an additional 72,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,668.26 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,504.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,699.05.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,130.29.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

