Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $781,000 Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Intel by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 4,032,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $90,904,000 after acquiring an additional 313,870 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Intel by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 167,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in Intel by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 51,753 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.44 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

