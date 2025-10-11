Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 72.4% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ball by 103.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ball by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Ball Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BALL stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

