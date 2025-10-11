KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 4,035 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

