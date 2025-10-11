Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells $157,311.56 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Dickson sold 8,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $157,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 647,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,524,584. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sunrun Trading Down 7.5%

Sunrun stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 572.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 71,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 61,198 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 169,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,338,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 388,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Sunrun from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.