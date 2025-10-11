Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells $157,311.56 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Dickson sold 8,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $157,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 647,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,524,584. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sunrun Trading Down 7.5%
Sunrun stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Sunrun from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
