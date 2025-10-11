Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf $RAFE Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.43% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RAFE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1,358.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Price Performance

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.90. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

