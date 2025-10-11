Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,608 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

