JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in Pearson, PLC $PSO

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pearson were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,144,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth $11,546,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pearson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth $3,401,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 173,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSO opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. Pearson, PLC has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.0892 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

