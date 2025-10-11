JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,988.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 285.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

