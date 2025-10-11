Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,460,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,409,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 48.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 12.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $1,547,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Ventas by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

Ventas stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 446.51%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $75,157,592. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. The trade was a 49.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,110 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

