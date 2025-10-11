The Trade Desk $TTD Position Increased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 317.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 466.7% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 46.2% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 400.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $52.36 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

