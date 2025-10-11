Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT Shares Purchased by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 95.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,681,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after buying an additional 649,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $6,893,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,987.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 758,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 456,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 69,657 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.06. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $41.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.83 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.