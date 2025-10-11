Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 1.1% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 37.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 747,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after acquiring an additional 113,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

