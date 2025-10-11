Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 83 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 200,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 172.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.32.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $219.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

