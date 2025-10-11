Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,933 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $104.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

