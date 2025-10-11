Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF $FLLA

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC owned 0.71% of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the first quarter valued at $248,000.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Latin America RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Latin American equities. FLLA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

