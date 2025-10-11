Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Acquires New Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

NYSE:EMR opened at $125.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

