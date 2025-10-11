Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 469,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,139,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,109,000 after buying an additional 278,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.73 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74.

About SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

