Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 971 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in Datadog by 12.0% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.56, a PEG ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total transaction of $6,259,179.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,245,301.90. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,131.20. The trade was a 96.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,565,843 shares of company stock worth $212,946,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

