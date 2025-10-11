Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV Shares Purchased by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,473,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 202.4% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 832,824 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,742,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 502,401 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,631,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,726,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,786,000 after acquiring an additional 405,783 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

