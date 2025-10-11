Fourpath Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Fourpath Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,089 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,912 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16,575.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after buying an additional 1,267,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $112.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

