US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,516 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $136.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average of $116.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.