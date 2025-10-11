SLT Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 939.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $787,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 52.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 53.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of SHAK opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $144.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.56 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

