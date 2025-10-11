U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 1,659 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,298 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up approximately 1.9% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $210.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.65. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $240.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

