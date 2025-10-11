Bey Douglas LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Bey Douglas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Bey Douglas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $470.44 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $488.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.37. The company has a market capitalization of $190.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

