Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.4%

OMC opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

