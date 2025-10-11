JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 124 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $136.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average of $131.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

