Eastern Bank Cuts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Jacobs Solutions worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $151.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average of $134.39. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $157.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

